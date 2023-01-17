Further details have emerged in the near-campus murder of a 23-year-old woman allegedly perpetrated by former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles.

Police reports state that after Jamea Harris was shot to death early Sunday morning on The Strip in Tuscaloosa, Miles confessed to authorities that he provided the murder weapon, a handgun, to purported shooter Michael Davis, according to TMZ. Both Miles, 21, and Davis, 20, were charged with capital murder as a result of Harris’ death.

An officer was reportedly dispatched to the Walk of Champions near Bryant Denney Stadium in the wee hours of Sunday morning when they were stopped by a vehicle. The driver alleged that Harris, still in the vehicle, had been killed by gunfire and that they had returned shots at the assumed shooters. Two suspects were reportedly identified and interviewed by police shortly thereafter.

The killing stemmed from “a minor altercation that these individuals had with the victim as they were out on The Strip,” Tuscaloosa police chief Jack Kennedy said on Sunday.

Miles was officially dismissed from the Crimson Tide basketball team later on Sunday.

“First and foremost, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim from last night’s incident,” University of Alabama Athletics said in a statement. “We were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles, and he is no longer a member of the Alabama men’s basketball team. Athletics, in conjunction with the University, is fully cooperating with this investigation.”

Miles, a junior forward, played sparingly in six games this season. Alabama announced shortly before tipoff of Saturday’s game against LSU that he would miss the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.

A GoFundMe has been created to assist in expenses for Harris’ young son, Kaine.

“I just don’t want her to be a name in an article,” Jamea Harris’ mother, DeCarla Heard, told AL.com. “I want people to know she wasn’t a party girl, she just wanted to see her family. She worked hard and she wanted to have a good time with her family…I want people to know she was a mother, a daughter, a granddaughter and so many people loved her. I want people to know what was taken from us.”