Alabama Basketball’s Brandon Miller spoke publicly for the first time since a police investigator testified that the gun in the Jan. 15 fatal shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip was brought to the scene in Miller’s car.

“I never lose sight of the fact that a family lost one of their loved ones that night,” Miller said, via Nick Kelly of The Tuscaloosa News. “This whole situation is just really heartbreaking. Respectfully, that’s all I’m going to be able to say on that.”

His former teammate with the Alabama basketball program Darius Miles and Michael Davis, Miles’ friend, were arrested and charged with capital murder.

Brandon Miller has not sat out any of Alabama’s games, and coach Nate Oats has drawn criticism from many fans and members of college basketball media because of that choice. Miller addressed the way opposing fans at road arenas have treated him since.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I just lean on my teammates,” Miller said, via Kelly. “We just go places to get wins. We hear the chants. We just really lean on each other to go places like that and pull out tough wins.”

One of the chants Miller and the team hears a lot is “lock him up” according to Kelly. Nate Oats addressed how Miller has handled the situation.

“He’s taken this whole situation seriously from day one,” Oats said, via Kelly. “It’s a tough situation for all of us. It’s just sad, to be honest with you. I never thought Brandon was flippant with any of it ever.”

Miller’s said he never touched the gun, was not involved in its exchange and never knew illegal activity involving the gun would occur. Miller has not been charged with crime, while Darius Miles and Michael Davis were charged on Jan. 15.