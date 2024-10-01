Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats is providing new information about his talented transfer guard, Chris Youngblood. Oats says Youngblood should return in December, per CBS Sports. The transfer player is dealing with an ankle injury.

“He's almost certainly not going to play in November, but he'll be back in December,” Oats said to the outlet.

Youngblood is one of the most highly touted players on the Crimson Tide roster. The guard played at Kennesaw State and South Florida. With the Bulls, the guard finished as co-AAC Player of the Year last season. He's averaged double figures in scoring in each year he's played college basketball.

Alabama basketball is trying to return to the NCAA tournament this season, with a cast of very talented players including the transfer.

Alabama basketball's 2024 season outlook

Alabama completed the best season in school history last year, making the Final Four of the NCAA tournament. The Crimson Tide are hoping for another deep run this season, under head coach Nate Oats. Oats is entering his sixth season in Tuscaloosa.

Oats has found success in Tuscaloosa. He's led the program to three Sweet 16 appearances in his previous five seasons, including last year's major postseason run. Alabama missed the NCAA championship game after losing to eventual champion, UConn.

Oats has been linked to some NBA jobs, but he says he does like coaching in college.

“I've got three daughters. … I think the college coaching lifestyle makes it more conducive to being a good father. You're not on the road all the time like you are in the NBA. So I'm happy where I'm at now,” Oats said, per 247 Sports. “We love it at Alabama. We love it in Tuscaloosa. But I'm going to continue to study the NBA, continue to watch it closely, continue to try to learn from it. But we love it here right now.”

The team is a bit banged up as practice begins for the upcoming season. Youngblood won't be back until around the conference season in the SEC. Other players including freshmen Derrion Reid and Naas Cunningham have been dealing with issues.

The SEC is undergoing a great deal of change. Texas and Oklahoma are now league members. Kentucky has a new coach in Mark Pope, and Arkansas is now led by John Calipari. With all of these shifting situations, it will be interesting to see how the conference championship race shapes up this season. Alabama basketball fans are hopeful that Oats will be able to work some more magic for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama begins its regular season on November 4 against UNC Asheville.