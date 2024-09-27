Alabama basketball is a bit banged up as a new season is about to begin. Head coach Nate Oats says key transfer addition Chris Youngblood has an ankle injury, per On3. He's expected to be 100 percent by conference play at the end of the calendar year.

Those aren't the only injuries for Alabama basketball. Young talents Derrion Reid and Naas Cunningham are also out dealing with medical issues. Those are considered minor, as both players are expected back much sooner than Youngblood. Cunningham is dealing with a groin issue, while Reid hurt his hand.

Alabama is looking to build on a very successful 2023-24 season. The Crimson Tide went to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament, for the first time in school history. The school is expected to have another solid squad this coming season, as the team added several key pieces including Youngblood.

Youngblood previously played for South Florida, where he averaged more than 15 points a contest. He also played at Kennesaw State for three seasons. The 6-foot-4 senior guard is expected to be an impact player in Tuscaloosa; he's averaged double figures in points every year he has played.

Nate Oats has Alabama basketball rolling

Nate Oats is entering his sixth season with the program. He's already put together an impressive tenure in Tuscaloosa, taking Alabama basketball to the Sweet 16 three times in five seasons. That includes the trip to the Final Four in 2023-24. Alabama lost to eventual champion UConn in a semi-final game.

Oats is considered one of the best young minds in college basketball. He's led two programs to the NCAA tournament, taking Buffalo basketball to the Big Dance as well. Oats has coached 30 wins seasons at both Buffalo and Alabama. The only thing missing from his resumé is a national championship. Alabama basketball fans hope this upcoming campaign can deliver that impressive accomplishment.

Alabama plays in an SEC conference that has a lot of interesting storylines heading into the season. The conference welcomes new members in Texas and Oklahoma. Kentucky has a change at head coach, with Mark Pope now leading the Wildcats. John Calipari left Lexington for another SEC school; he's the head coach at Arkansas. There's an opening for Alabama to steal the SEC and get a no. 1 seed in March Madness.

The Crimson Tide open their season on November 4 against UNC Asheville. The team plays an exhibition against Wake Forest on October 18.