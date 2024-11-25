Whether Alabama football fans want to admit it or not, this season has fallen far short of expectations. The Crimson Tide (8-3, 4-3 SEC), once a preseason favorite to make the 12-team College Football Playoff, now most likely will find themselves on the outside looking in after suffering their third loss in Week 13.

Kalen DeBoer and the Tide appeared to be on a direct path to Atlanta and the SEC Championship. But Brent Venables and his Oklahoma Sooners, desperate for a statement win, derailed those plans with a dominant 24-3 victory over Alabama.

Saturday night’s loss was yet another example of Alabama’s inconsistencies this season, which perhaps were expected during this transitional phase following Nick Saban’s retirement. However, the nature of the losses, particularly this one against Oklahoma, has been jarring—especially given the timing and stakes involved.

With so much on the line, there’s no doubt blame will be assigned. Let’s dive into who bears the most responsibility for Alabama’s Week 13 loss to Oklahoma.

Jalen Milroe throws three interceptions

Jalen Milroe entered the 2024 season with Heisman Trophy aspirations, and for good reason. His blend of size, speed, and improved accuracy positioned him as one of the most dynamic players in college football. While his brilliance has shone in key games against teams like LSU and Georgia, Milroe’s struggles in critical SEC road matchups have been glaring, with the latest example coming in Alabama’s loss to Oklahoma.

Statistically, Milroe’s numbers have been respectable in some outings, despite notable mistakes, such as a pick-six thrown against Vanderbilt. However, against Tennessee earlier this season, his performance dipped to a 55.6% completion rate, with 239 passing yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, and a mere 11 rushing yards. As poor as that showing was, it paled in comparison to his struggles on Saturday night against Oklahoma.

Milroe completed just 11-of-26 passes—a dismal 42.3%—for 164 yards, with no touchdowns and three costly interceptions, one of which was returned for a pick-six in the third quarter. On the ground, his contributions were equally underwhelming, totaling only seven rushing yards.

Very little went right for Alabama in their latest outing, but Milroe’s career-worst performance was undoubtedly at the forefront of the team’s struggles.

Kalen DeBoer suffers third road loss

New Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer arrived in Tuscaloosa with an impressive track record, one filled with marquee victories and a reputation for success. However, as DeBoer is quickly learning, navigating the SEC—especially during one of the most significant periods of conference realignment—is no easy task.

This season, Alabama has oscillated between looking unstoppable and appearing undisciplined, unprepared, and downright frustrating to watch. Their Week 13 matchup against Oklahoma, in which the Crimson Tide posted their lowest point total of the season, was a glaring example of the latter.

With their third loss of the season, Alabama is now experiencing something it hasn’t endured since 2010: three regular-season defeats. While the program is undoubtedly in a significant transition phase under DeBoer, that doesn’t absolve him of criticism. As ESPN’s Paul Finebaum noted, it’s time to start placing some of the blame on the head coach.

That’s not to say DeBoer won’t right the ship. His pedigree suggests he’s capable of bringing Alabama back to championship form. However, those dreams of competing in this year’s College Football Playoff are likely shattered, left on the field in Norman, Oklahoma.

Kane Wommack has defense struggling this season for Alabama

Like DeBoer, Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack is navigating a turbulent first season in Tuscaloosa. Under Nick Saban, Alabama fans grew accustomed to dominant defenses that rarely gave up big plays or suffered humiliating losses. This season, however, has been far from the standard.

Memories linger of near collapses, like Georgia’s 27-point second-half rally that almost overcame Alabama, or Vanderbilt’s shocking 40-point outburst. But allowing an offensively limited Oklahoma team to score as they did in Week 13 might be the toughest pill to swallow.

The Sooners posted their highest point total against a Power Four opponent in Alabama. Their second-highest was in defeat the previous week to Missouri, losing 30-23. While one touchdown came off a Milroe interception, the Sooners’ offensive success was largely due to their rushing attack, which racked up 260 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Oklahoma only managed 68 passing yards, further highlighting Alabama’s struggles to contain the run. Alabama's defense ranks 67th in the country, allowing 152 rushing yards per game.

Despite the inconsistencies, Wommack’s defense still ranks 11th in the nation in points allowed (18.6) and fourth in takeaways. Yet, the blemishes this year have been glaring, and much like the rest of Alabama’s team, improvement will likely come in the offseason. For now, it’s been a baptism by fire for Wommack in his first year leading the Tide’s defense.