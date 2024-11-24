The Top-10-ranked Alabama football team fell to the unranked Oklahoma Sooners, 24-3, in what was a dreadful outing as the group is looking to solidify their position in the college football playoff. While Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer would be candid about their play, it was the performance of quarterback Jalen Milroe that stood out.

Still, Milroe finished the game throwing for 164 yards to go along with three interceptions and even was stagnant in the running game, rushing for seven yards. Consequently. he would have a message for the rest of his team, saying that the past is the past and it's all about what's ahead of them, which is the final game of the season, according to ESPN.

“It's all about finish,” Milroe said. “We've got to finish. There's so much left for the football season. We've got to get everyone together to have a like-mindedness and just keep on competing. Every opportunity that we have, we've just got to seize it.”

Alabama football's Kalen DeBoer has a message for Jalen Milroe

While Milroe's showing was joked about by fans, the one person who still has confidence in the junior signal-caller is DeBoer, who thought the positive from the game was how much his star “kept battling,” according to On3 Sports.

“I thought he kept battling,” DeBoer said. “I looked in his eyes and think he’s come a long ways all season long, and just the way he wants to go out there and keep leading the team and guys kept fighting for him. That’s just pretty much what I shared with him, just have no regrets. Go out there and keep swinging.”

At any rate, the Crimson Tide is currently 8-3, 4-3 in conference play, as their final game will be against the Auburn Tigers on Nov. 30, where they hope it will be enough to make the college football playoffs.