The Alabama football program enters the 2023 season looking to rinse the bad aftertaste from an underwhelming (by Crimson Tide standards) 2022 campaign. And the Tide have the perfect mentality to do just that, as sophomore offensive lineman Tyler Booker bluntly revealed the Alabama football offensive philosophy: make people quit. Here's what Booker had to say, per Charlie Potter of On3 Sports.

“We wanna make people quit this year, and there’s no better way to do that rather than to run the ball. So we’re gonna run the ball this year. We’re gonna pass the ball, as well, because we have a lot of talented guys at receiver and we have a lot of guys who can throw the ball very well. Just having that run-first mentality as an offensive line, that just gets us going because we wanna make people quit.”

Booker mentioned new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees' philosophy, which is “run-first.” Rees, who had been on the Notre Dame coaching staff since 2017, certainly has the offensive linemen to field a run-heavy offense.

Booker said the entire Alabama football offensive line room wants to “physically dominate” and “wants guys to fear” them.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It would certainly be a throwback to the earlier days of the Nick Saban Alabama football dynasty, when the Tide beat teams to a pulp grounding and pounding with play action mixed in, then handed a lead over to a punishing defense.

Booker's words are likely music to Saban's ears, as he has long implored his teams to play physical football.

Booker and company are ready to do that and more.