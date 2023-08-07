Bryce Young had been the cornerstone of the Alabama football offense for years. His departure from Nick Saban's nest makes him a huge loss for the team. Also, a new quarterback must be put in place. Although, it may not be easy as their top recruits for the position are highly competitive. Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, and Tyler Buchner are giving their all to be the next face of the Crimson Tide.

Training camps have been in full swing for the Alabama football program. This means that Coach Nick Saban only has a handful of weeks to choose between Ty Simpson, Tyler Buchner, and Jalen Milroe. But, the battle may be more wide open than what most people expected. Their offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees, outlined the other two players that are making a run for the quarterback spot, via Charlie Potter of On 3 Sports.

“Eli (Holstein) and Dylan (Lonergan) are still getting plenty of reps. We’re really repping five guys right now. This is probably really rare. You go across the country, probably nowhere in the country is repping five guys,” he said.

Rees unveiled their silver-lining approach to this competition and how the players do not have clashing egos.

“Sometimes, it’s a little choppier, but we wanna make sure that we’re mixing up how we’re rotating, we’re mixing up the different periods that guys get so that they’re exposed to different situational football. Our players have made it easy for me because they’ve been receptive to it,” Rees unveiled.

Weeks are going by and there are still a lot of things to be determined in the Crimson Tide rotation.