Ahmaad Galloway, a former running back for the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, was found dead at the age of 42, reports TMZ.

Galloway, an eighth-grade English teacher at Compton-Drew Middle School in St. Louis, did not show up to work. Compton-Drew Middle School principal Susan Reid said that concerned school leaders asked for a welfare check on his place of residence.

The police found Ahmaad Galloway dead in his apartment. No cause of death is known.

Reid said the following about the former Alabama football running back, “He was an excellent teacher,” Reid said. “He bonded with his students, particularly those who were interested in athletics.”

Ahmaad Galloway had reportedly just attended a basketball game on Saturday, in seemingly good condition.

Galloway spent four seasons with Alabama football, tallying a career-high 881 rushing yards in the 2001 season. The Tide running back scored 17 touchdowns in his four years with the program.

Ahmaad Galloway was selected by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the 2003 NFL Draft.

Galloway sat out the 2003 season after suffering a knee injury during his senior year with the Alabama football program.

The Broncos sent Galloway to their NFL Europe affiliate, the Scottish Claymores. After showing out for the Claymores, Denver traded him to the then-San Diego Chargers.

Ahmaad Galloway’s final season as a pro came in 2005 with the Frankfurt Galaxy.

He later became a high school football coach, in addition to his role as a teacher.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Galloway at this time.