Alabama football under Nick Saban has been one of the best dynasties in modern sports. The Crimson Tide have won six national championships since the 2009 season and have not lost more than two games since 2010.

Monday, the preseason AP Top 25 was released and Alabama football is shockingly not a top-3 team. The Crimson Tide are ranked No. 4, which is the first time they have not been a top-3 preseason team since 2009.

Alabama is not even viewed as the best team in the SEC by voters. Georgia, which has won each of the last two national championships, is ranked No. 1. LSU, which is in the same SEC West division as the Crimson Tide, is No. 5.

Alabama football right tackle JC Latham said at SEC media day he expects his team to exceed expectations and win a title.

“Disrespectful,” Latham said of Alabama not being favored to win the conference. “I don't appreciate that at all. Understanding that I know this group, we're going to win it all. We're going to (the) national championship, undefeated.”

Saban was a a bit more quiet about the team's expectations.

“I'm not here to create expectations for our team,” he said. “Lots of people will do that. But expectations in some way are a premeditated way to create disappointment.”

The last time Alabama football was rated outside the top-3 schools in the preseason, it won the national championship. The Crimson Tide are always a contender and very likely could exceed expectations this year.

Alabama lost quarterback Bryce Young and defensive end Will Anderson Jr., among others, but figures to still be a top team.