Alabama football played their first fall camp scrimmage on Saturday, and obviously, they still have a number of key issues to address. The wide receiving corps, in particular, could improve when it comes to taking care of the ball. Head coach Nick Saban said as much as he challenges his wideouts to do better.

Speaking to reporters after the scrimmage, Saban highlighted the need for the Alabama Crimson Tide players to have more consistency when it comes to receiving the ball. After all, their job is to receive a pass, and that means they cannot drop the ball at all.

Saban did note that the passing offense had a number of great plays, but in the end, mistakes happen. While it's the reason they are having a training camp, the veteran head coach wants the wide receiver's focus to be on keeping the ball on their hands.

“We made some good plays today too. I think that we had some guys make some really good catches, I think quarterbacks made some really good throws at times, but what is the level of consistency? I mean, if you're a receiver, why do they call your receiver supposed to be able to catch the ball, right? I mean, that's what receiver means. So you should never drop a ball. And you know, that's something that we got to stay focused on,” Saban shared, via Sports Illustrated.

The Alabama football wide receiving group still has time to work on their game and develop chemistry with their quarterbacks. While it might be difficult considering the ongoing QB battle in the team, they can only really focus on themselves.

Jermaine Burton and Ja’Corey Brooks are expected to lead the Crimson Tide wideouts, while Kobe Prentice, Isaiah Bond and Kendrick Law are expected to be significant contributors as well. Hopefully, fans get to see them step up as well as the team looks to field a contender once again in 2023.