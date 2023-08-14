Alabama football head coach Nick Saban still won't comment about the team's quarterback competition. Sure the team has already gotten a first look at what Ty Simpson, Jalen Milroe and Tyler Buchner can do in the first scrimmage of the fall camp, but Saban emphasized he doesn't care about stats since execution is just as important.

The Alabama Crimson Tide's QB battle has been a major talking point this offseason, but Saban has consistently rejected questions about who's in the lead to be QB1 and who aren't, pointing out that everyone has equal chance.

Sure enough, Saban lived up to his statement, giving all his quarterbacks the chance to showcase what they can do during Saturday's scrimmage. However, he wasn't ready to make anything out it yet.

“Look, everybody got reps today at quarterback. I'm not a stats guy so we're not interested in what their statistics were. We are going to be interested when we watch the film in how did they execute? Did they throw the ball the right place at the right time? Were they accurate in what they did? Did they take care of the ball so that we have a chance to play winning football at that position? And that's what we'll be evaluating. So if you ask me a question about it, that's the answer I'm gonna give you,” Saban explained, per Sports Illustrated.

Nick Saban has been adamant on not commenting and giving anything specific on the QB competition in his Alabama football program. Perhaps that is his way of motivating his quarterbacks to really separate themselves from the rest.

However, Saban also shared recently that whatever happens, the competition for the QB1 job will continue. With that said, it's safe to assume that Saban is keeping an open mind when it comes to his QB group.

“I've told our quarterbacks you know fall camp is not the beginning of the end,” Saban shared early this August. “You know, you got an opportunity to separate yourself to show that you can play with consistency and play winning football at the position. But that competition goes on and on and on.”

For now, Crimson Tide fans can only stay patient and wait for Saban's official decision on their QB1.