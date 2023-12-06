Bryce Young is pleased after Alabama football beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game and advanced to the College Football Playoff

There's not been much for Bryce Young to celebrate in his rookie year with the Carolina Panthers, but he can cheer for his alma mater Alabama football beating Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. The win didn't just give Georgia their first loss all year, but advanced the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff, where they'll play Michigan Football.

After that Alabama win, Young couldn't help but smile while describing how fun it was to watch. “It's just super cool to be able to watch it as a fan. Still, I know the majority of the people there and it's cool to root them on. It's a huge win, it was super fun to watch. I'm super happy for them, and I'm happy they're in the playoffs,” via ESPN's David Newton.

Panthers QB Bryce Young on getting to watch his Alabama team beat Georgia to make the college football playoffs and how tough it had to be for Florida State to be left out. pic.twitter.com/Gh47bMNXjU — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) December 6, 2023

However, many found it controversial that Alabama football then made the Playoff, particularly over undefeated Florida State. Young understood, but acknowledged it's hard since only four teams can make the Playoff this year. He likely isn't too unhappy that Alabama made it over Florida.

“It's tough. They're deserving teams for sure,” Young said. “Unfortunately there had to be four and they're changing it next year,” via Newton.

During his time at Alabama, Bryce Young was a backup on the Crimson Tide team which won the National Championship in 2020. He became the starter for two years in 2021 and 2022, winning the Heisman trophy during the 2021 campaign when he threw for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns. As he struggles during his rookie NFL season, he'll look to replicate some of that college success.