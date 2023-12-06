Before he was fired by the Panthers, many in Carolina's organization felt that Frank Reich was coddling rookie QB Bryce Young.

Before he could even finish his first season with the Carolina Panthers, Frank Reich was fired. Many around the Panthers organization weren't impressed with how Reich handled rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

At the beginning of the season, Reich would call out Young in practice and film study. But as the losses mounted up, Reich began to lean off with Young's confidence in mind. Players and coaches felt that Reich coddled Young and overprotected him throughout his tenure, via Joseph Person and Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

Reich's wrongs

On Reich's final play as Panthers head coach, Young through a check down pass that didn't hit the mark for first down. They would ultimately lose to the Tennessee Titans. After the game, Reich said that Young made a good play and that wide receiver DJ Chark was too far from the line of scrimmage, which infuriated Chark.

At times, numerous coaches wanted to bench Young in favor of Andy Dalton. With the rookie struggling, Dalton at least led a semblance of an offense. However, the concerns never hit Reich's nor ownership's desk. Many coaches couldn't voice their opinions without feeling like, “malcontents.”

Trading up to No.1 for a rookie quarterback should be an all hands on deck process. Of course, everyone in the organization want to seem him success. But the Panthers believed that Frank Reich was more giving Bryce Young the benefit of the doubt rather than coaching him hard and helping him grow. The overall vibes were not conducive to collaboration.

Carolina's next head coach will be tasked with helping Young prove rapidly. But he'll also be asked to hold his quarterback accountable when necessary.