Alabama football has made another addition to its revamped coaching staff around Kalen DeBoer following Nick Saban's exit.

Last week, Alabama football head coach Nick Saban shocked the college football world when he announced his retirement from the profession after nearly two decades patrolling the sidelines in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide brass didn't waste much time in finding Saban's successor, as recently, Alabama announced that it would be hiring former Washington football head coach Kalen DeBoer to fill the GOAT-sized shoes that Saban left behind.

Now, the coaching staff around DeBoer is also beginning to take shape.

“Alabama is expected to hire Buffalo head coach Maurice Linguist as a defensive assistant, likely working with the secondary, sources tell @ClowESPN and me,” wrote ESPN's Adam Rittenberg on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Linguist, who finished his third season at UB, is the second sitting FBS head coach to join Kalen DeBoer's defensive staff.”

Kalen DeBoer just got finished leading his (former) Washington Huskies on a surprise run all the way to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, where they were finally unseated by Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines (who also beat Alabama in the previous round's Rose Bowl Game).

Now, DeBoer has the chance to join what was probably the most coveted job in the nation for the 72 hours (give or take) that it was vacant. Of course, replacing the undisputed greatest coach in college football history in Nick Saban will come with its expectations. However, it seems as though DeBoer and the front office are already busy filling the staff with smart minds to help return Alabama football to its championship heights.