Alabama football's newest defensive coordinator, Kane Wommack, speaks on his decision to take the job in Tuscaloosa.

When the call is made for anybody to have a chance to coach Alabama football, it's most than likely a no-brainer. That's what it seemed like for the Crimson Tide's Kalen DeBoer and his newest defensive coordinator Kane Wommack. With the departure of Nick Saban from the Alabama football staff, new faces are flowing into the program. Wommack, former South Alabama head coach, is the newest addition to DeBoer's staff in Tuscaloosa.

“I knew that (Kalen DeBoer) and I have been working for an opportunity like this and we always dreamed about doing it together and had no idea that this would be the opportunity, but it just feels like the stars have aligned for a number of us to go do something really special at Alabama,” said Wommack, per Kennington Lloyd Smith at The Athletic.

Wommack will serve as the Tide's defensive coordinator. He spent time with DeBoer while both were coaching for the Indiana Hoosiers. They were on the Hoosiers staff in 2019, with Wommack employed as the defensive coordinator and DeBoer as the offensive coordinator. They went their separate ways the season after, with DeBoer taking a job as the Fresno State head coach.

DeBoer brought in one of the most underrated defensive minds in the nation. Wommack helped South Alabama secure two straight winning seasons, with a program record of 10 wins in 2022 as an FBS affiliate. They seem to have a great connection with one another, with DeBoer putting his trust in Wommack's abilities. There are heavy shoes to fill in Alabama football, so the pressure lies on who DeBoer can recruit on and off the field.