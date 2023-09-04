Alabama football can get petty, but to be fair, that is one of the main ingredients for heated rivalry. Sure enough, with how things are going, the Crimson Tide and Texas Longhorns are on their way to forming a rather interesting rivalry that should even get more fun over the years.

This is after Alabama decided to take revenge to Texas football for their ticket rule from last season. For those not in the know, when the Crimson Tide visited the Longhorns, they weren't with their band because the hosts only offered them upped-deck seats.

In a petty revenge, Alabama football pulled out the reverse Uno card to give Texas a taste of their own medicine. When the Longhorns visit Tuscaloosa to play the Crimson Tide in Week 2 of college football, they also will have just upper-deck seats for their fans and their band.

For those wondering why it's allowed, Nick Kelly of Tuscaloosa News explained that since Alabama football isn't in the SEC yet, they are not obligated to meet the requirement to provide at least 2000 tickets located in the lower level of the stadium for the visitors.

Of course it's all planned out, with Alabama Athletics Director Greg Byrne saying, “We are able to reciprocate a similar seating arrangement to what we had last year in Austin.”

Texas has yet to react to the move, but it's unlikely they will have any issue with it since they started the trend.

With this off-field beef between the two teams, though, Saturday's showdown should be a really fun day for both the Crimson Tide and the Longhorns.