Week 2 of the 2023 college football can't come soon enough for fans who are eager to see the highly anticipated matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa this coming Saturday. It is the biggest game of this week, with Texas football looking to exact revenge for their loss to the Crimson Tide a season ago.

Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian knows that Alabama is always going to be a tough test, and he was reminded of that again during halftime of Sunday night's game between the LSU Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles when he guested on ABC's broadcast of the contest. Asked about his thoughts on the fact that Nick Saban is 28-2 all-time against his former assistants, Sarkisian then belted out a hilarious response.

“What’s the record of all the guys that aren’t former assistants against Nick Saban?” Sarkisian said (h/t Kaiden Smith of On3). “That’s what I’m wondering.”

“At the end of the day, Coach Saban’s a great coach and we’ve got a ton of respect for him, their program, and what they do, and how they go about their business. He’s got a heck of a team this year, no different than any other year,” Sarkisian continued. “He gets them prepared, they’re going to be ready to play.”

Before he landed in Austin, Sarkisian worked under Saban at Alabama as an analyst and offensive coordinator, so he's got a special form of familiarity with the legendary college football head coach.

Texas football had a great start to its 2023 campaign, as the Longhorns defeated the Rice Owls at home last Saturday, 37-10. Alabama, on the other hand, blew the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders away over the weekend, 56-7.

What happened to the last time Texas football and Alabama played against each other?

Back in 2022, Sarkisian and the Longhorns lost a close one (20-19) in Austin to Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide, also in Week 2 of that season. Young went 27 of 39 for 213 passing yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions, but the real hero for Alabama was kicker Will Reid, who drilled the game-winning field goal from 33 yards out. Quinn Ewers saw action in that game and went 9 of 12 for 134 passing yards (0 TDs, 0 INTs).