By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Alabama Crimson Tide score yet another victory on the recruitment front. Alabama football has reportedly secured the commitment of 5-star prospect and offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor, who initially committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes before making the decision to take his talents to Tuscaloosa, per Hayes Fawcett of on3.

BREAKING: Five-Star OT Kadyn Proctor tells me he has flipped his commitment from Iowa to Alabama! The 6’8 340 OT from Des Moines, IA had been committed to the Hawkeyes since June. He joins Alabama’s No. 1 Class in the 2023 Team Rankings

Proctor revealed, via Fawcett, that while Iowa was the convenient pick since he’s from Des Moines, Alabama football is the one that he feels would give him a better opportunity to develop his talents and grow more as a football player.

“The opportunity to come in and start for a national championship contender definitely raises some attention to me,” Proctor said. “I have always had a great time down there, and always kept Alabama in my back pocket. And then I went down there and I felt like it was the place for me to go truly in my heart. There was nothing wrong with Iowa. I just felt like I was settling for the comfortability and I was settling for knowing a lot of people there. But this isn’t about the people that I know, it’s about the people that I meet, and the opportunity that I take to go down there and be the best version of myself. I have great relationships with the players and staff and I want to work hard to earn what I get.”

With Proctor on board, Alabama football now has a total of 25 commits, consisting of four 5-stars, 20 4-stars, and a 3-star.