Once again, the annual Hall of Fame Game kicked off the start of the preseason in the NFL, continuing the tradition that started in 1962 in Canton, Ohio. This year, the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Chargers battled in the exhibition contest.

The Chargers, playing in their fourth Hall of Fame Game, opened up the scoring at the 12-minute mark of the first quarter after quarterback Trey Lance connected with tight end Will Dissly for the touchdown.

The friendly game also saw the debut of the NFL's new virtual measurement, which is aimed at helping referees make the right calls. It debuted in the second quarter after a 10-yard run by Lions running back Craig Reynolds.

The NFL shows off their new virtual measurement system for 1st downs. Thoughts? 🤔pic.twitter.com/5jnF9nuvz2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 1, 2025

The NFL has continually embraced technology over the years. The sensors in jerseys and balls have enabled real-time tracking, which makes the games easier to understand. This season, aside from the new digital measurement, the league will shift to Sony Hawk-eye cameras, according to a report from The Verge's Emma Roth.

“The NFL says Sony’s technology will offer a more ‘efficient' alternative to using sticks and a 10-yard chain to track the ball’s position. Measuring the ball with Sony’s Hawk-Eye system takes around 30 seconds, which the NFL says is 40 seconds less than the chain crew takes,” wrote Roth, adding that the league began testing it last year.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has been keen on trying to improve the game, saying they are always exploring ways to review plays better. Earlier this year, he shut down rumors that referees are favoring certain players and teams, particularly quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I'm proud of what they (referees) do, but that doesn't mean we're not trying to get better,” said Goodell in a media conference.

Complaints and objections about the officiating will never end, especially from fans, but the league is taking steps to minimize them. The new virtual measurement could be a game-changer.