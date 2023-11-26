Nick Saban and the Alabama football team keep their CFB hopes alive after Jalen Milroe hits Isaiah Bond for a game-winner over Auburn.

The Alabama football program somehow found a way to beat the Auburn Tigers in the closing seconds. After it was looking like there was no chance at all, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide kept their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

It was fourth and forever and Alabama's only option was to score a touchdown on the play. Jalen Milroe threw a dime to star receiver, Isaiah Bond. Somehow, Auburn wasn't able to keep him out of the end zone and it gave the Crimson Tide a 27-24 lead.

Jalen Milroe ➡️ Isaiah Bond ALABAMA SCORES ON 4TH AND GOAL FROM THE 31-YARD LINE WITH 32 SECONDS TO PLAY pic.twitter.com/xMEmIWAZKl — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 26, 2023

I mean what a brilliant play by the Alabama football team. You never know how the Iron Bowl is going to play out and this year did not disappoint. Auburn's defense played lights out for most of the game. But they just couldn't get it done in the closing seconds.

Alabama football will take on Georgia next to determine the winner of the SEC. Considering the Crimson Tide were able to finish the regular season with just one loss on their record, they still have a chance to make the CFB.

In fact, it looks like the winner of the SEC Championship game will make the playoffs. Had Alabama lost this game to Auburn, they would've finished the season with two losses and they likely would not have been a playoff contender. Even if they went on to beat the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship.

With that said, don't rule out this Alabama football team just yet. It's been a roller coaster of a season but Nick Saban has his team right in the thick of the postseason race.