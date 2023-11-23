Alabama football coach Nick Saban explained how he's preparing his team for a special 'Iron Bowl' matchup versus rival Auburn football

Alabama football is getting set for their final game of the 2023 regular season against Auburn football. The longtime rivals will face off in the Iron Bowl for the 87th time as the Crimson Tide look to get their fourth straight win over Auburn.

Ahead of the game, Alabama coach Nick Saban discussed the ‘special' rivalry and how he's preparing his team for the game.

“This is a very special, competitive situation, the Iron Bowl. Auburn has a very good team,” Saban said. “I know in rivalry games, things are always going to be very, very competitive. I don’t think records or any of that stuff really matters when it comes to what happens in this game,” via Charlie Potter of On 3.

“I think for our players, it’s what do you choose to pay attention to?” Saban added. “There are a lot of things out there, in rivalry games, that can get your attention, but we have a plan and everybody has to know the plan, whether it’s offense, defense, special teams or whatever. We have a process that we’ve been working on how to execute that plan for a long time, all season long, so hopefully we focus on the process of what we have to do to execute it. Then we have to have a sense of purpose for, why is it important to be able to have an opportunity to be successful in that game so that we can stay focused on the right stuff.”

No. 8 Alabama football is 10-1 heading into this matchup and will look to get their 11th win. The following week they will face Georgia in the SEC championship game as they hope to get back to the College Football Playoff.