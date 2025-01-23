Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has signed with Klutch Sports Group, as announced by Klutch on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday afternoon.

“Welcome Jalen Milroe to our 2025 NFL Draft Class!” the post read.

The decision is a major step for Milroe, who followed former No. 1 pick Bryce Young for the Crimson Tide in 2023 and has been the team's starter ever since. Milroe is a divisive NFL prospect following his two-year tenure at Alabama, which certainly saw its share of ups and downs. In his first year as a full-time starter, Milroe threw for 2,834 yards and 23 touchdowns to just six interceptions in Nick Saban's final season in Tuscaloosa.

Though Milroe was eligible to enter the draft after the 2023 season, he decided to return for his redshirt junior year under new head coach Kalen DeBoer but saw his passing production take a hit. Although he threw for more yardage in 2024 (2,844), he saw his touchdowns dip to 16 and his interceptions increase to 11.

Even with the setback through the air, Milroe made up for the lost production on the ground, where he ran for 726 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns, which was second among all FBS quarterbacks.

Jalen Milroe enters the draft as the ultimate wildcard

In his evaluation process, Pro Football Focus has Milroe ranked as the fourth-best QB in the class (70th overall), while CBS Sports lists him as QB3 and all the way up at 45 overall.

Your view of Milroe likely depends on whether you believe a team can mold him into a better passer. While Milroe has certainly had his share of highlight plays, he's also known to hold the ball too long and make bad decisions under pressure.

His up-and-down nature was personified in a pair of games during the 2024 season, beginning in a September 28 matchup against No. 2 Georgia, where he lit up the Bulldog defense for 374 yards and two touchdowns while completing over 81 percent of his passes.

“Bad Milroe” was evident in the team's crushing November 23 loss to Oklahoma, which likely knocked the Crimson Tide out of the College Football Playoff. Milroe threw three interceptions and completed an abysmal 42.3 percent of his passes in a 24-3 loss in Norman.

Klutch has been putting together an impressive roster of 2025 NFL Draft players, including some of Milroe's Alabama teammates like offensive lineman Tyler Booker, defensive lineman Timothy Smith, and linebacker Jihaad Campbell.