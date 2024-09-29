While former Alabama football head coach Nick Saban looked bored amidst a first-half onslaught, the 18-time National Champions made some more history reminiscent of Joe Burrow, thanks to Jalen Milroe.



This is the first time since the 2019 Joe Burrow LSU national championship squad that a team has led Kirby Smart and Georgia by 28+ points, according to CBS Sports's Matt Zenitz.



That 2019 LSU Tigers took the college football world by storm. Not only did they have three first-round picks in Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Justin Jefferson, they dominated every single game. The Tigers went 15-0 and showed out in the SEC Championship game. LSU beat Georgia 37-10, but they had a dominant three quarters. They led 34-3, and it marked the first time that a Kirby Smart-led team trailed by 28 or more points in a game.

Can Jalen Milroe have a Joe Burrow-type season for Alabama football?

Burrow himself threw for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns, and only six interceptions in that year. He ultimately won the Heisman trophy, and it wasn't close. Excluding the Week 5 game against Georgia, Milroe has thrown 590 yards and eight touchdowns. On the ground, he has 156 yards and six touchdowns. Every win this season has been convincing for the Alabama football program.

Their Week 4 win against Wisconsin proved that Milroe is here. The 42-10 win featured 196 yards and three touchdowns, as well as 75 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Although the numbers aren't near Burrow, the convincing wins against solid opponents can pay dividends for Milroe's Heisman venture.

The rest of the schedule presents SEC matchups worthy of being on primetime television. Milroe dismantling Georgia's toxic defense in the first half could be a warning shot to other conference teams. The combination of him in Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer's offense could punch a ticket to the SEC conference championship game.

Even if the numbers aren't there, Milroe's impact could carry significant weight for the rest of the season.