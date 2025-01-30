When the Alabama football season ended about a month ago, quarterback Jalen Milroe decided that his college days were done and it was time to enter the NFL. Milroe is now preparing for the NFL Draft, and there have been mixed reviews about the Crimson Tide signal caller. Milroe showed off a lot of positive traits during his time at Alabama, like his ability to run the football. However, his lack of consistency makes him a bit of a Wild Card. Still, the Miami Dolphins have reportedly shown interest in Milroe as a potential backup.

The Dolphins already have a former Alabama football QB leading their squad in Tua Tagovailoa. They aren't in need of a new starter, but they have talked to Jalen Milroe about him potentially being a backup in Miami. The conversations have reportedly been successful.

“QB Jalen Milroe has had conversations with the Miami Dolphins about their backup quarterback position, he said,” Isaiah Smalls said in a post. “Also added that conversations ‘went well.'”

Milroe has been the Alabama starter for the past two seasons, and he has been an intriguing player who has been through Heisman hype all the way to being benched.

The dual-threat capabilities that Milroe possesses are what make him an intriguing QB. Through the air this past season, he didn't do anything special as he was 207-319 for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. However, he also added 20 touchdowns on the ground and racked up 726 rushing yards. His mobility made him a threat.

When Milroe put it all together, he looked like one of the best QBs in college football. After Alabama defeated Georgia back in September, it looked like Milroe had a real shot to win the Heisman. But then on the other hand, he has games like the season finale against Michigan where he turned the ball over three times in four plays.

If Jalen Milroe is going to make it in the NFL, he has to find the consistency that was lacking throughout his college career. He's going to get a shot, but something has to change if he's going to last.