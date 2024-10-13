Although Alabama was able to survive a tough game against South Carolina, Crimson Tide fans are not happy with Kalen DeBoer for his postgame comments after the win. Alabama fans are used to the dominance that they saw during Nick Saban's tenure, which featured savvy game management and a clear distinction of talent between their players and those from the other team. But, DeBoer's last three weeks have been defined by near collapses against Georgia and South Carolina and a shocking loss to unranked Vanderbilt.

In postgame comments, DeBoer quipped about the close games that the Crimson Tide have been involved in.

“Another game down to the wire. We're kinda getting accustomed to those.”

While DeBour can be applauded for some level of self-awareness in his take, Alabama fans aren't satisfied with the product on the field as of late nor his comments in the presser.

X user @RoyDMercerr posted, “Alabama does Not want to be mediocre, we are used to being Dominant. This guy certainly isn’t the guy. Defensively the DC is running a Pee wee defensive scheme, where the Tide is used to punishing the QB. This will not work”

“What an embarrassing 2 weeks of football. Only a few bright spots during these games. Those top recruits won’t be ‘Getting accustomed to those' Kalen. I wish he wasn’t so happy go lucky all the time,” posted @adam_hyche.

“If you’re getting “accustomed to those”, you better be getting accustomed to moving because you’ll be doing that soon unless there’s a dramatic shift to some discipline,” posted @CathyJones765.

Kalen DeBoer and Alabama will certainly look to win the confidence of the fan base back as they prepare for a matchup against seventh-ranked Tennessee on next Saturday at 3:30 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ABC.