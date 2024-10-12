Alabama football star cornerback Domani Jackson left the game against South Carolina on a cart after suffering an apparent leg injury during SEC showdown.

UPDATE: Jackson is back on the sideline and available to return, according to On3's Peter Nakos.

“Alabama CB Domani Jackson, with a towel over his head, carted to locker room,” Alabama football beat reporter Mike Rodak of CBS Sports and 247Sports tweeted Saturday.

The Domani Jackson injury occurred in the first half when the Alabama CB was chasing South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Seller. After the tackle, Jackson limped off the field under his own power and into the injury tent. However, he did not return to the game and took the cart ride from the locker room.

Jackson is a transfer from USC who is having an excellent season in his first year in Tuscaloosa. The 6-foot-1 defensive back only allowed seven yards in coverage during his first three games of the season and he came up with a big interception against Carson Beck and Georgia in the Bama upset.

After the DB exited the game, things started to fall apart for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama was up 14-0 in the second quarter but that lead evaporated quickly. South Carolina scored a touchdown on a long drive and then forced QB Jalen Milroe into an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone, which became a safety and two more points. Those nine pints came in nine seconds of game time.

After the Crimson Tide defense forced Selelr into a fumble with just under a minute to go in the half, Milroe responded with a turnover of his own, throwing an INT that led to a Gamecocks field goal with one second to go. The first half ended with Alabama still holding a slim margin, 14-12.

Alabama needs this win against an unranked opponent to get back om track after the former No. 1 team in the country suffered a shocking loss to Vanderbilt the week prior.