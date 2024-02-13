Alabama football making another coaching move.

With Ryan Grubbs making an understandable decision to take his coaching talents to the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer is reportedly set to promote tight ends coach Nick Sheridan to the role of offensive coordinator (via Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports).

“The current plan for Alabama seems to be to promote tight ends coach Nick Sheridan to offensive coordinator, sources tell @247Sports. The former Michigan QB helped Washington post big numbers the last two years under Kalen DeBoer and was previously an OC at Indiana.”

With the move to make Sheridan Alabama football's newest offensive coordinator, he will be working much closer going forward with DeBoer. The two are familiar with each other, having been part of the Washington Huskies think tank before moving to Tuscaloosa. Sheridan served as tight ends coach for the Huskies from 2022 to 2023. He also served the same position with the Indiana Hoosiers in 2019 before becoming a quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for the same Big Ten program from 2020 to 2021.

Grubb was DeBoer's original choice to be Alabama's offensive coordinator before an NFL career opportunity came knocking at Grubb's door.

In Tuscaloosa, Sheridan is tasked to oversee Alabama's attack that finished the 2023 college football season ranked 31st in the nation with 31.5 points per game and 69th with 379.2 total yards per game. Handling a major position in the coaching staff of a perennial powerhouse will have its challenges for Sheridan, but it's also a chance for him to elevate his profile as an offensive maestro.