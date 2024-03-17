The Alabama football team is coming off of an SEC championship season during which there has been a lot of roster turnover. New head coach Kalen DeBoer is reloading on the fly and Alabama football fans are being patient with the process so far.
There are still plenty of loose ends to tie up with the Crimson Tide football team and the Nick Saban saga is one of them. Recently Saban refuted reports that the NIL situation in college football forced his retirement. A well known national sports pundit decided to shame Saban for his takes on NIL.
Now that the dust is settling, recruiting has been a focus for DeBoer's program. The team had a star offensive lineman's pledge, but now he is decommitting in what could be a big blow to the team's 2026 recruiting class.
Class of 2026 Lineman Decommits
Class of 2026 offensive lineman Zykie Helton has reportedly decommitted from the Alabama Crimson Tide according to a report from Hayes Fawcett of On3.com. The 6-foot-3, 260 pound interior lineman is still growing into his body but has interest from top programs in the southeastern region.
Georgia football and their two-time title winning coach Kirby Smart and Auburn are now listed among the front runners for his pledge according to On3.
BREAKING: Class of 2026 IOL Zykie Helton has Decommitted from Alabama, he tells me for @on3recruits
The 6’3 260 IOL from Carrollton, GA had been Committed to the Crimson Tide since July
Holds offers from Georgia, Auburn, Texas A&M, & othershttps://t.co/qJ0I6cf7Vz pic.twitter.com/TibcaWthLT
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 16, 2024
Fans Express Worry After Alabama Football Decommitment
Fans expressed concern with DeBoer and the program in the comments section.
“What's going on in Tuscaloosa?” one fan asked.
“DeBoer losing it already? We need to call in Kiffen,” another fan added. “If he's smart he'll choose the Aggies (of Texas A&M),” still another fan chimed in with afterward.