There has been a lot of chatter lately in regards to why Nick Saban retired from his duties as head coach of the Alabama football team. Saban decided to call it a career at the end of the season after the Crimson Tide lost to Michigan in the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal. He then discussed his retirement and it was clear that he wasn't happy with the current landscape of college football. People thought that Saban retired from Alabama because of NIL, but he says that isn't the case.
When Nick Saban first retired from his Alabama football head coaching gig, a lot of rumors were coming out about why he did it. Then, Saban did an interview with ESPN, and it sounded like he wasn't pleased with players' priorities in today's era of college football.
“I thought we could have a hell of a team next year, and then maybe 70 or 80 percent of the players you talk to, all they want to know is two things: What assurances do I have that I'm going to play because they're thinking about transferring, and how much are you going to pay me?” Saban said. “Our program here was always built on how much value can we create for your future and your personal development, academic success in graduating and developing an NFL career on the field. So I'm saying to myself, ‘Maybe this doesn't work anymore, that the goals and aspirations are just different and that it's all about how much money can I make as a college player?' I'm not saying that's bad. I'm not saying it's wrong, I'm just saying that's never been what we were all about, and it's not why we had success through the years.”
Those comments certainly make it sound like that was a factor in his retirement, but Saban recently said that was his decision was not because of NIL.
“No, not at all,” Saban said on Fox News. “I just never wanted to see the program go down, and I felt whether it was recruiting or hiring coaches and people wanting to know how long you’re going to be there. When you get to 72 years old, it gets harder and harder to promise people you’re gonna be there for four or five more years. I loved coaching. We adapted well to the system. At Alabama, we were one of the ‘haves’ in this new, current system even though I see some serious problems with it moving forward in the future.”
Now, Nick Saban is done at Alabama football, but he will still be around the game. We will be seeing Saban on Saturday's still as he is joining ESPN's College GameDay.
“I’m gonna work on TV and do some things like that and stay involved in football,” Saban said. “I have businesses that I enjoy being part of and got some good partnerships and relationships out there.”
When it comes to Saban and his retirement, it sounds like he will always be the only one who knows that true reasons behind his decision. Whether it contributed to his decision or not, Saban doesn't seem like a fan of the current college football state.