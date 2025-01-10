Another Alabama football linebacker Justin Okoronkwo, who entered the transfer portal on Monday, has decided to remain in the SEC and will be joining South Carolina football.

On3 reported the news via Twitter/X on Friday morning.

Throughout his one season with Alabama football, the 6-foot-3, 228-pound linebacker from Munich, Germany appeared in eight games and recorded 14 total tackles, five sole and nine assisted.

According to 247Sports, Okoronkwo is listed as a three-star transfer and is currently the No. 341 player and the No. 14 linebacker in the portal. As a recruit, Okoronkwo was a three-star prospect, the No. 506 overall player and the No. 47 linebacker according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

Okoronkwo is the fifth linebacker Alabama football has lost to the portal. He joins Nikhai Hill-Green, Keanu Koht, Sterling Dixon and Braylon Chatman. Alabama football has had 24 players leave through the portal and has made eight additions throughout it.

According to On3, Alabama football's portal class is ranked No. 67 nationally and No. 16 in the SEC. With the addition of Okoronkwo, South Carolina's portal haul is now ranked No. 26 nationally and No. 6 in the SEC according to On3.

How good will Alabama football be in 2025?

The first year of the post Nick Saban era left a lot to be desired for Alabama football. In head coach Kalen DeBoer's first season at the helm of the program, the Crimson Tide failed to win 10 games for the first time since 2007.

There will be a lot riding on Alabama football in 2025 as patience with Deboer will be wearing thin if he is unable to produce the results that the program has grown accustomed too. The Crimson Tide's schedule does not do them any favors, as they have road games against Florida State, Georgia, Missouri, and Auburn, a place where Alabama tends to sturggle despite the Tigers being down in recent seasons. Alabama will have to take on Tennessee and LSU at home.

Alabama football did bring in the No. 2 recruiting class, only getting beaten out by Texas. The Crimson Tide will need these young players to come along quickly.