The SEC is going to look different in a lot of ways this season. There are some big additions to the conference as Texas and Oklahoma are both making the move from the Big 12. However, perhaps the biggest change is coming to the Alabama football team. For the first time since 2006, the Alabama football team will not have Nick Saban as their head coach. Kalen DeBoer is the man now, and it seems like a good opportunity for Kirby Smart and Georgia football to take over the SEC.

SEC football and college football as a whole has been dominated by Nick Saban since he took over as the head coach of the Alabama football team. Just when it looked like Kirby Smart and Georgia football had finally taken over, Saban and the Crimson Tide knocked off the Bulldogs in Saban's final SEC championship game to make the College Football Playoff.

Smart talked about Saban at SEC media days on Tuesday, and he had a lot of good things to say about the legendary coach. In fact, he said that Saban is the greatest head coach of all time.

“He is the GOAT,” Smart said, according to a tweet from Brett McMurphy. “He is the greatest of all time. He dominated for a long time.”

A lot of people believe that Saban is the best to ever do it, and Smart is one of those people.

It's certainly going to be weird to see someone else lead Alabama out of the tunnel every Saturday, but the Crimson Tide have another coach that is very capable of leading teams to success. For Georgia, the door seems open for them to take over the SEC and start a similar run of success that Saban had with the Crimson Tide.

Does the SEC belong to Georgia now?

Georgia football finally got over the hump and took down Alabama football in the national championship game in the 2021 season, and they responded with a dominant 15-0 season in 2022 to win another national title. It looked the Bulldogs had taken over the SEC and Nick Saban's reign with Alabama could be over. However, Saban reminded everyone that he was still here with last year's SEC championship win over the top-ranked Bulldogs.

However, after losing to Michigan in the Rose Bowl semifinal, Saban decided to leave. Now, he really isn't here, and it will be up to Kalen DeBoer to keep the Crimson Tide on top of the SEC. This is a golden opportunity for Kirby Smart to take over the conference.

DeBoer has shown that he can be a successful head coach as he took Washington to the national title game last season, but can he compete with Kirby Smart and Georgia for the long haul? He certainly has better resources than he did at Washington, but it seems like the time is now for the Bulldogs to pull away from the Crimson Tide and the rest of the SEC. This season will tell us a lot about the trajectory of both teams, and they will meet in Tuscaloosa under the lights on September 28th.