Former Alabama football head coach Nick Saban reportedly was denied entry to SEC Media Days because he did not have his credential, according to Brett McMurphy of Action Network

Eventually, Nick Saban was allowed into SEC Media Says, and he gave his take on the Texas and Oklahoma football programs joining the conference. He said that Texas is not going to run the SEC like many of the fans expect the program to do. Obviously, Saban is going to back Alabama, and he will likely give respect to Georgia for the performance of that football program over the past few years as well.

Saban retired from coaching Alabama football after losing in the College Football Playoff to Michigan in overtime. It was a game that easily could have gone the other way, but the Crimson Tide suffered a tough loss. It would have been a great story to see Saban go out on top one more time, and Alabama very well could have beaten Washington in the championship game, if it had advanced to that point. Ultimately, it was not meant to be, and now Kalen DeBoer is taking over the reins of a very talented team, hoping to continue the winning ways.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey spoke on Saban's retirement and how he can help the SEC, giving a humorous response to the question.

“Help us avoid rat poison,” Greg Sankey said, via McMurphy.

The SEC is looking a lot different with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma, and college sports has changed a lot with NIL and the transfer portal. Saban can watch from afar now.

Is Nick Saban right about Texas and Oklahoma the SEC?

As mentioned before, Saban laughed at the notion that Texas will come in and run the SEC. He does not believe that the Longhorns will come in and immediately be a top team in the conference, despite coming off a run to the College Football Playoff last year and returning a top quarterback in the country in Quinn Ewers, along with a lot of other talent.

It will be an interesting transition for Texas football in the SEC, but the talent is there for them to compete at the top with programs like Georgia and Alabama. Expectations are not nearly as high for Oklahoma in the SEC, but the hope is eventually that the Sooners will be able to join and compete at the top of the SEC down the line, even if it is not this upcoming season.

Alabama is in a bit of a transition as well with Kalen DeBoer taking over as well. He had a successful run at Washington, and he will have a lot of talent to work with at Alabama. It will be interesting to see how a quarterback as physically talented as Jalen Milroe fares in the new system, which should be friendly to his skills.

With Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC this season, the Crimson Tide will hope to establish themselves with DeBoer as well. Alabama will play Oklahoma this season, but not Texas, unless it is in the SEC Championship or College Football Playoff.