The Alabama football program has a big game coming up against No. 11 Texas in week 2 of the college football season, and head coach Nick Saban gave injury updates to Malachi Moore and Jayley Key ahead of the clash.

“Malachi Moore and Jeylen Key are day to day (with injuries),” Saban said, via Chase Goodbread of Crimson Cover. “It'll take a couple days to figure out. … I don't think either guy has long-term issues.”

It is certainly good news for Nick Saban and the Alabama football program that Moore and Key are not dealing with long-term issues, even if one or both of them will have to miss Saturday's game against Texas.

It was certainly scary for Alabama fans when Moore and Key left the game against Middle Tennessee State last Saturday. Moore was injured while blocking on a punt return in the second half, while Key was injured on kickoff coverage with under two minutes left in the second quarter.

As expected, Alabama cruised to a win against Middle Tennessee State by the score of 56-7. While quarterback questions remain against better competition, Jalen Milroe showed reason for optimism, throwing three touchdowns and running for two more.

The game against Texas will be the first big test for Saban and the Crimson Tide. If last year's game is any indication, the matchup should be a tight one on Saturday. This time, Alabama will be at home, so they have that going for them. It will be intriguing to see what happens in arguably the most anticipated game of week 2.