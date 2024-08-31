Former Alabama football head coach Nick Saban is staying busy in retirement. He's currently on the College GameDay panel and has already made quite the impression. As we know, Saban means business and he's one of the best football minds around.

While Saban likes to have fun, he's not exactly one to be dancing on camera like Pat McAfee. The former NFL kicker was showing his moves on Saturday and Saban's reaction to it was absolutely priceless:

It's hard to tell if Saban was just downright unimpressed or actually confused by McAfee. Funny stuff. Nick Saban also made his coworkers have a laugh on live TV when he cussed out Ohio State for their $20 million NIL roster:

“I just wanna say, you guys keep talking about a $20 million roster,” Saban said. “If you don't pay the right guys, you'll be sh** out of luck.”

The GameDay crew is currently in College Station ahead of Notre Dame vs Texas A&M, which meant Aggies head coach Mike Elko joined the panel ahead of the highly anticipated contest. Saban and Elko had an epic conversation on air where the former Bama boss recalled his team's difficult visit to College Station in 2021:

“The last time we played here at night, which was three years ago, y'all beat us,” Saban said. “After winning 19 games in a row, Bryce Young was so confused by your pressures, that we had no chance.”

“I'm going to take that one and run, coach,” Elko said.

ND vs Texas A&M is one of several intriguing matchups in Week 1. Georgia and Clemson are currently in battle in Atlanta, while West Virginia and Penn State are also facing off. Meanwhile, Sunday night brings a must-watch clash between the USC Trojans and the LSU Tigers.

We can't wait for more signature Nick Saban moments every Saturday for the next few months.