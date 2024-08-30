ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college football season is in full swing as Notre Dame visits Texas A&M to start the season. We're live from Kyle Field, sharing our college football odds series and making a Notre Dame-Texas A&M prediction and pick.

The Fighting Irish went 10-3 last season and will look to replicate the success with some added success. However, they will have to do so without some key players who have departed. Quarterback Sam Hartman is gone. Additionally, they will have a new running back after the Denver Broncos drafted Audric Estime.

Notre Dame also lost wide receiver Chris Tyree to Virginia. Likewise, wide receiver Rico Flores has gone to UCLA. The Fighting Irish will also be without linebacker JD Bertrand, who is now with the Atlanta Falcons.

Texas A&M went 7-6 last season, including 4-4 in the SEC. It was a mediocre season for them, and it looks like it might get more challenging this season.

Quarterback Max Johnson is gone, as he is now with the North Carolina Tar Heels. Additionally, Ainias Smith is now with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Aggies also lost linebacker Edgerrin Cooper to the Philadelphia Eagles. Likewise, they lost linebacker Fadil Diggs to Syracuse.

The Fighting Irish and Aggies have played one another five times in their history. Currently, Notre Dame leads the head-to-head series 3-2 and will look for the fourth win on the road this weekend.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Notre Dame-Texas A&M Odds

Notre Dame: +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +125

Texas A&M: -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -150

Over: 46.5 (-105)

Under: 46.5 (-115)

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ABC, ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Notre Dame Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Fighting Irish are always one of the most popular teams in college football. Part of that is their ability always to churn out good quarterbacks. With Hartman gone, they will again turn to a new one.

Steve Angeli is the new man behind the center, and he passed for 504 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception last season. Ultimately, it is his job to get the offense going. Running back Jeremiyah Love is the man in the backfield after rushing 71 times for 385 yards and one touchdown. Thus, expect him to be the first guy the Fighting Irish turn to. Jadarian Price is the secondary option after rushing 47 times for 272 yards and three scores.

Tight end Mitchell Evans is the best receiver on the team after catching 29 passes for 422 yards and one touchdown. Also, wide receiver Jordan Faison had 19 catches for 322 yards and four scores last season.

The defense will have some guys who can create some good plays. Ultimately, defensive end Rylie Mills had 22 solo tackles and 2.5 sacks. Safety Xavier Watts will also try to get even better. Amazingly, he went off last season with 30 solo tackles, one forced fumble, seven interceptions, and four pass deflections.

Notre Dame will cover the spread if their new starting quarterback can make the right plays and the Fighting Irish can run the ball efficiently. Then, the defense must avoid giving up large chunks of yards.

Why Texas A&M Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Aggies want to do significantly better than they did last season. To do that, they will need to win the close games. Thus, the offense must convert on its chances, and the defense must hold the lead. The Aggies were 0-4 in one-score games last season. Therefore, the offense must put the pieces together.

Conner Weigman is the new guy in town. Ultimately, he passed for 979 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions last season. Weigman will need help from his running game. Substantially, Amari Daniels rushed 105 times for 532 yards and six touchdowns last season. Wide receiver Jahdae Walker was also efficient, catching 35 passes for 590 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense will have an enormous test in front of them. Ultimately, their playmakers must make plays. Defensive lineman Shemar Turner is the best player in this unit after garnering 16 solo tackles, six sacks, and two forced fumbles last season. Now, he hopes to stop a high-powered offense that still has a lot of talent.

Texas A&M will cover the spread if they can run the ball, chew the clock, and avoid turning the ball over. Then, they must stop the run and force Notre Dame into long third-down situations.

Final Notre Dame-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

Texas A&M opened as 2.5-point favorites in this one. Surprisingly, the oddsmakers believe they will cover the spread and even win this game despite the losses of talent on offense. We disagree. The Fighting Irish are the better team, even with their losses. Consequently, they will do enough to find a way to overcome the point spread. This game will come down to the very wire. Subsequently, it will be one play that helps Notre Dame cover the spread.

Final Notre Dame-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Notre Dame: +2.5 (-102)