Texas football and Oklahoma football are less than a year away from joining the SEC. Both the Longhorns and Sooners are coming to a new conference after spending decades in the Big 12. Alabama football coach Nick Saban is one who's excited for the arrival of the two powerhouse schools.

“I think it’s great for the SEC,” Nick Saban said. “I think it’s great for the fans. One of the things that I really like about the way we’ve expanded our conference is we did not change the geographic footprint for our fans. We have 2 really quality programs and great teams with great fan bases and traditions. But we didn’t really change the footprint of the conference.”

“It’s not going to be inconvenient at all for the competition or the players or the fans to be able to stay engaged in what’s happening in the league,” via Rolando Rosa of Saturday Down South.

The addition of Texas and Oklahoma will add two AP Top 10 teams to the SEC, which is already one of the most competitive conferences in the NCAA. Oklahoma just upset Texas in the Red River Rivalry game, which moved them up to No. 5 on the list while dropping Texas to No. 9.

The Red River Rivalry will get to continue in the SEC while the Texas-Alabama contest will become more frequent for the foes. Texas defeated Alabama earlier this season in Week 2.

Outside of Texas and Oklahoma, much of the college football landscape will change next year as the Pac-12 disperses into the Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC.