Nick Saban is spending time on the golf course after a successful coaching career.

On Jan. 10th, Nick Saban retired from his head coaching position with the Alabama football program. The longtime coach achieved too many accolades to name, but he will enjoy some well-deserved time off. Saban appears to be killing time in the golf world, as he prepares for the WM Phoenix Open event.

Nick Saban is adjusting to life after his Crimson Tide retirement

The WM Phoenix Open golf tournament is set to begin on Feb. 8th and run through the 11th. Nick Saban plans to play in the pro-am event the Wednesday before the opening round, per ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.

The former head coach must have a solid stroke given his commitment to play in the competition. However, his golfing skills likely cannot match his football coaching greatness.

Before his retirement, Nick Saban led the Alabama football program to six national championships and nine SEC titles. He made a tremendous impact on countless athletes' education and professional careers.

His move to leave Alabama was shocking, but he is grateful for his time with the program.

“The University of Alabama has been a very special place to Terry and me. We have enjoyed every minute of our 17 years being the head coach at Alabama as well as becoming part of the Tuscaloosa community,” Saban said, per Sidelines-Bama.

Saban emphasized that one of his primary goals was “to help players create more value for their future, be the best player they could be and be more successful in life.” The legendary coach has done that and more.

Now, he will turn his attention to a different focus as his retiree life kicks off.