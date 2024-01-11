Nick Saban reflected on his time with the Crimson Tide amid his shocking retirement move.

Longtime Alabama football coach Nick Saban announced his retirement after 17 years with the program. Saban helped the Crimson Tide achieve countless accolades on and off the field. Moreover, he released an emotional but encouraging statement on his tenure with the team.

Nick Saban gave a powerful statement amid his retirement from the Crimson Tide

This was Saban's official written statement after retiring:

“The University of Alabama has been a very special place to Terry and me. We have enjoyed every minute of our 17 years being the head coach at Alabama as well as becoming part of the Tuscaloosa community,” Saban said, per Sidelines-Bama.

Saban continued, “It is not just about how many games we won and lost, but it's about the legacy and how we went about it. We always tried to do it the right way. The goal was always to help players create more value for their future, be the best player they could be and be more successful in life.”

The former head coach ended with this: “Hopefully, we have done that, and we will always consider Alabama our home.”

The legendary Alabama coach left an undeniable mark on the football community. During his 17-year tenure, he helped the Crimson Tide win six national championships and nine SEC titles. He was also heavily involved in community work and helped numerous players start their professional careers.

Nick Saban's impact on Alabama and the football world will continue to garner high respect. In the meantime, he will enjoy his hard-earned post-career break.