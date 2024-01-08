Alabama football official speaks on the Michigan sign-stealing scandal, mentioning teams across the nation do the same thing.

Whether it's considered strategic or cheating, there have been strong opinions about the Michigan football scandal in terms of sign-stealing allegations. The Wolverines recently faced Alabama football in the CFP Semi-Finals and defeated the Crimson Tide in dramatic fashion. While Alabama football usually holds the college football spotlight, the attention has been on Michigan during the 2023-24 season. An Alabama official decided to sign with Michigan in this case, giving a nod to the old Ricky Bobby quote: “If you're not first, you're last.”

“Look,” an Alabama official told Brett McMurphy of Action Network, “Everyone — and I mean everyone — is stealing signs. Michigan was not the only school doing this.”

Alabama football got their chance at the College Football Playoff, despite losing a game in the 2023 season. They were tasked with facing an undefeated Michigan football team and most of their pregame questions surrounded the scandal. While the Crimson Tide fought their way through the end of the Rose Bowl, they were outmatched.

The question is whether the Wolverines will have an asterisk on their National Title if they were to hoist up the Championship trophy. This Alabama official doesn't seem to think it's a big deal. The anonymous source can point toward the fact that Alabama football participates in sign-stealing of their own or he's seen it happen in other programs around the country.

It's unknown what consequences will come from this scandal for the Michigan Wolverines, but either way, they'll have a chance to compete for a National Title on Monday. Whether it will be considered earned or given is up to the reader.