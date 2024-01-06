Roydell Williams is the latest Crimson Tide player to enter the portal

After a dominant year, Alabama football's season came to an end at the College Football Playoff semifinals on New Year's Day. While the team is still reeling from the elimination, another big blow has come in the form of running back Roydell Williams, who recently decided to enter the transfer portal this offseason, as per 247Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Williams had just finished his fourth year with the Crimson Tide, which was arguably the senior's best season.

This year, the five-foot-ten, 240-pound running back tallied 560 rushing yards in 111 carries for Alabama football. He also managed five rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown. Overall, Williams was Alabama's second-best running back this season in terms of yardage.

Throughout his collegiate career, Williams amassed a total of 1,165 rushing yards in 234 carries, along with 11 rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns for the Crimson Tide. However, he had a quiet Rose Bowl outing against Michigan football, with one carry for one negative yard in the loss.

Alabama football's dominant season ends in heartbreak

Alabama's heartbreak at the Rose Bowl came down to the final possession. As Michigan led by seven with one last series of downs left, Alabama was able to push the ball just three yards short of the goal line. Unfortunately, a fourth down rushing attempt by Jalen Milroe was stopped, giving the game to the Wolverines.

Following the season's conclusion, Alabama players had five days to decide if they would be entering the transfer portal or not. While Roydell Williams may still opt to return to the team, at the moment, he's looking for opportunities elsewhere.