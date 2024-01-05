Nick Saban and Jalen Milroe needed to have fixed this issue before the Rose Bowl.

The Alabama football squad's season has now come to a close. Nick Saban knew that this would not be an easy path to the College Football Playoff but they made it close. Their demise came at the hands of JJ McCarthy, Jim Harbaugh, and the Michigan football program at the Rose Bowl. But, there were struggles that led up to this collapse for Jalen Milroe's team. The Crimson Tide head honcho outlined it in his latest statement, via the Pat McAfee Show.

“Our center was thinking that somebody was making a noise that sounded like clapping. He was snapping the ball early sometimes and when we weren’t ready sometimes. That’s a huge issue for our quarterback,” Nick Saban disclosed about Alabama football center Seth McLaughlin and Jalen Milroe.

This was apparently not the first time the center and quarterback had miscommunications. It had happened multiple times throughout the season which has led to early snaps and broken plays that were in need of being salvaged. Unfortunately for the Alabama football squad, Jim Harbaugh's Michigan defense knew how to stop these types of actions and notice if they were off-beat. All of this added to their demise.

It all culminated in the last quarterback draw play for the Alabama football team. Milroe was not able to react enough despite the play just being three yards short of the end zone. This miscommunication was not solved throughout the season and came back to haunt them in the Rose Bowl. Hopefully, they get to fix it before the start of next season.