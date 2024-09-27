As people are locking in their predictions for Alabama football vs. Georgia this Saturday, there is no doubt that it's one of the most anticipated matchups of the weekend. One of the many reasons lie with Alabama football head coach Kalen DeBoer who's focused heading into this crucial game with tons of pressure as ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith talks about on ESPN's “First Take.”

Stephen A. Smith on how important of a game it is for Kalen DeBoer

Smith would talk about the pressure DeBoer has since he's filling in for what many call the greatest college football head coach of all time in Nick Saban. He says that DeBoer getting a win over No. 2 Georgia in Tuscaloosa would be a huge boost for the program that already is in high regard as the Alabama football team.

“Now here's what I would tell you,” Smith said. “I also want to throw in this about Coach DeBoer, his resume, I believe, is impeccable. I'm not refuting that, but that wasn't in the SEC, he in the South now, in the Southeastern Conference. Okay, you got to handle your business there, all right. And this should be his coming out party. If DeBoer wants to set the record straight that it's a new sheriff in town and his name ain't Nick Saban, this is the moment to do this by continuing a trend that Nick Saban already created.”

“You remember that guy, Nick Saban, six national titles,” Smith continued. “You understand what I'm saying, nine SEC titles. Oh, by the way, in 17 years as the coach of Alabama, he has 18 conference losses in 17 years. This man is absolutely phenomenal. If you roll up in there and you beat Georgia, as much as we revere and we should the greatest college football coach to have ever lived with Nick Saban, that is what I firmly believe, it does go a long way for you if you're Kalen DeBoer, if you don't win this game, it's like ‘Oh, damn, he ain't Nick Saban,' you don't want that.”

Stephen A. Smith wants respect put on Kirby Smart's name

The Alabama football team and Bulldogs have been in a rivalry recently because of Saban and opposing head coach Kirby Smart as they've met numerous amount of times in key games. Smith wants people to also put respect on Kirby's name as well.

“1-5 against the Crimson Tide since he arrived in 2016,” Smith said. “96-11 against everybody else, since 2020, 1-3 against Alabama, 52-1 versus everybody else. So I'm just saying the Alabama game and that would be a blemish. Let's just understand it's the only blemish…This is a man that is a two time national champion. Was going for a three peat. Yes, it was stopped and derailed by Nick Saban, which made it easy for him to walk away and retire. But Kirby smart is a two time national champion okay, let's give love and respect where it's too.”

The Crimson Tide take on Georgia Saturday night.