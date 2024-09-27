Week 4 of the college football season will be highlighted by a massive SEC clash between two powerhouses in No. 4 Alabama football and No. 2 Georgia football. This is expected to be a very entertaining game between two programs that are expected to be in the College Football Playoff.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated matchup, Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer revealed how his team is preparing for the Bulldogs.

Via ESPN College Football:

“To me, it's all about us. It always has to be this way, focusing on what we do best, who we are, and just the work that goes into it,” DeBoer said. “I love the way our guys kinda carry the mantras, they carry the messaging, I think they believe in it, I think again, we're attacking everyday, making the most of every opportunity, and most importantly, just gotta be us.”

When asked what determining factors could play a part in the outcome on Saturday, the Alabama football boss made it clear turnovers will be key:

“I think the turnovers, and just how well they've taken care of the football, and knowing how big of a deal that is in field position each and every game but especially a game like this, and then I just think the offense is getting into a rhythm and the defense is doing a good job of trying to keep them out of it. We got some strong defenses here, we know they haven't allowed a touchdown so far and that's impressive, we're going to have put plays on top of each other but a lot of it to me starts with taking care of the football.”

Both Alabama and Georgia are unbeaten so far. This is the first time they will meet since Nick Saban retired, with Bulldogs HC Kirby Smart already voicing that it will be weird to not see Saban on the other side.

The Tide are 8-2 in their last 10 against Georgia and beat them in Atlanta last December in the SEC Championship. Kick-off is scheduled for 4:30 PM PT on Saturday.