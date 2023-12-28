Alabama football was welcomed in style as they arrived to California for the 2024 Rose Bowl.

The 2024 Rose Bowl is just days away, and Nick Saban's Alabama football team has arrived in California for the big game. On Tuesday, the Alabama football team's social media accounts published video of the team arriving in style, with a greeting worthy of the famous ‘The Bachelor' TV show, a mainstay of the ABC television network.

The show once starred former Florida quarterback Jesse Palmer.

Four bold predictions for the Rose Bowl were released recently. Alabama was mentioned as a possible destination for the 2023 Big Ten sacks leader in the transfer portal.

For now, all eyes are focused on the Crimson Tide's College Football Playoff matchup with Michigan football. The team's arrival to California is causing a stir on social media.

Bachelor-Style Greeting for Alabama Football

Footage shows Saban and his team walking into a media area at a leisurely pace.

Roses are placed on a table and the Alabama football players are filmed walking in and grabbing a bundle of roses off of it, calling to mind scenes from the popular aforementioned ABC TV show.

The Tide play Michigan football at 5 p.m. on January 1 and are slight underdogs against the undefeated Big 10 Champion Wolverines.

Saban's Bowl Record With Alabama

Saban has a bowl record of 16 wins and six losses over the course of his career with Alabama football. He is 19-11 all-time in bowl games. Heisman candidate Jalen Milroe leads a balanced offensive attack against a stout Michigan defense.

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh's only bowl win at the school came in the 2015 Citrus Bowl against the Florida Gators. He has lost his last two College Football Playoff games, seemingly giving Alabama a leg up in the coaching matchup.