The Michigan Wolverines are slight favorites against Alabama, but seem like underdogs. Here are four predictions on how things will go down on New Year's Day.

The Michigan football team passed, ran, sacked and intercepted its way to an undefeated regular season and Big Ten Championship Game victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, securing its position as the number one team in all the land.

On New Year's Day, the Wolverines are scheduled to take on the Alabama football team and Coach Nick Saban in a contest to determine who plays for all the marbles in Houston, Texas on January 8.

For Michigan football, it's a chance to atone for the last two seasons' dismal playoff performances. Michigan was rarely competitive against Georgia in 2022 and lost to an underdog TCU Horned Frogs team in 2023 by six points.

An Alabama football defender compared Michigan QB JJ McCarthy to an NFL superstar recently. A Michigan receiver discussed what's “really good” about Alabama football.

Coach Jim Harbaugh is expected to reprise his role as Michigan's coach for the game after two periods of regular season suspensions.

With Michigan at full strength and Coach Saban's team hitting its peak, the Rose Bowl could go down as the best bowl game of the season.

Here are four bold predictions:

Michigan Will Sack Jalen Milroe Four or More Times

The Michigan football defense is led by Jesse Minter, a highly intelligent former NFL coordinator who has turned the Wolverines into a force to be reckoned with on the defensive side of the football.

Minter's crew will make life difficult on Crimson Tide star QB Jalen Milroe.

Milroe is an above average runner, passer, and clutch player but he hasn't seen a defense quite like Minter's so far this season.

Expect pressure in Milroe's face on big passing downs and the Wolverines to stay disciplined in their pursuit of the mobile and explosive Alabama football star. Michigan has been building speed and ballhawking talent on its defense for years and January 1 will be the day Alabama football experiences it first-hand.

Blake Corum Will Score Two TDs or More

Michigan football's biggest strength was negated in last year's playoff appearance due to injuries to Heisman contender Blake Corum and star backup Donovan Edwards. Corum did not play, and Edwards' hand injuries affected his ability to run the ball consistently.

Michigan's running back room is light years better than it was last season with Corum and Edwards both healthy. Short-yardage specialist Kalel Mullings is primed and ready to make up for last year's red zone fumble against Coach Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs defense.

Expect Corum to score two touchdowns or more against the Tide. Bet big on Corum if you have the opportunity this December and on Game Day.

JJ McCarthy Will Show First Round Talent

McCarthy noted in a recent press conference that he was injured down the stretch against Penn State and Maryland on the road, as well as vs. Ohio State football in Ann Arbor.

McCarthy's injury was lost in the midst of media narratives about Harbaugh's suspension.

With the Rose Bowl next in line, McCarthy is bursting at the seams to show what he can do against a big name SEC opponent.

Expect a Tom Brady-like 2000 Orange Bowl caliber performance from McCarthy and star wide receiver Roman Wilson against a talented but beatable Alabama defense on January 1. An efficienct performance of 65% completions or more along with over 200 yards passing and a touchdown or two is likely from the La Grange Park, Illinois native McCarthy.

Michigan Will Win the Rose Bowl

On the surface, January 1's Rose Bowl looks like another SEC victory waiting to happen against a good but perhaps overhyped and overdiscussed Big Ten opponent.

The reality of the situation is that it also represents a perfect storm of factors that should result in Harbaugh's team walking out of Pasadena with the program's biggest win since 1997's Rose Bowl vs. Washington State.

Michigan football will get Milroe and Alabama's best shot in the early going, but the Wolverines will seize control of the game back from Saban's team en route to a 28-17 victory.