The Crimson Tide have one singular focus heading into their matchup against Michigan.

During an appearance on ESPN's College Game Day this Saturday morning, Alabama football head coach Nick Saban opened up on how he's inspiring his team ahead of their Rose Bowl matchup against number one-ranked Michigan.

When asked by Pat McAfee, “How many more times will you speak to your team before the game? And how many different speeches are we giving, and what's the messaging kind of sound like?” Saban replied, “Pretty much to this point, it's been: ‘stay committed.' You know, there are a lot of distractions that go along with a bowl game, which are a good thing for players. They got to go to Lowery's last night and Disneyland, but they have to stay focused and committed on what you're trying to do. But, the big thing is, we've had a lot of naysayers [and] this team has had something to prove all year long.”

Check out the Alabama football head coach's answer here.

You have THRIVED on the big stage Coach Saban #ColegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/Lf629dMMtG — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 30, 2023

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh echoed a similar sentiment when asked about his team's approach earlier this week.

“[We've got] such a one-track mind,” Harbaugh said Wednesday. “That's the way we've gone about things. Literally, whatever day we're in, we're looking to get the most out of it, and dominate the day. Then we'll go to sleep tonight, wake up tomorrow and see if we can't dominate that day.”

The winner of this year's Rose Bowl faces the winner of this year's Sugar Bowl between Texas and Washington for the 2024 College Football National Championship.