It is the first of the College Football playoffs as Michigan faces off with Alabama in the Rose Bowl. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Rose Bowl Alabama-Michigan prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Rose Bowl began in 1902 but has been played continuously since 1916. It was commonly a Big Ten and Pac-12 match-up until they became part of the BCA in 1998. They tried to hold the traditional matchup when they were not the title game, and still do as a member of the College football playoffs. Now, it is one of the New Year's Six games. It has hosted the BCA nationals title game twice. The first one was in 2002 when Nebraska lost to Miami. It also Hosted the Texas and USC thriller in 2006. The Rose Bowl has also been the home of the College Football Playoff semi-finals. Oregon upset Florida State the first time, and Georgia upset Oklahoma the next time. It features just one versus four matches though, and in that game, Alabama beat Notre Dame,

Alabama enters the game sitting 12-1 on the year. The only loss of the season for them came in week two. In that game, they played Texas. while they managed to hold the lead after the third quarter, they would fall in the game 34-24. After that game, they would go on to win all eight SEC games and dominate in the process. They only had two games within one score, including the Iron Bowl, which they managed to win by three. This would lead to an SEC title game, and they would hold on to win that game 27-24.

Meanwhile, Michigan has been dominant. They are undefeated this year and 13-0. They did not allow over ten points in their first eight games, while they scored 30 or more in each of them. The first time they allowed just points was against Purdue, but thye still won 41-13. The last three games were close though. They beat Penn State by just nine, then it was a seven-point win over Maryland, and then a six-point win over Ohio State. Still, they would go undefeated and Fac Ipwa in the Nig Ten title game, winning 26-0.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Rose Bowl Odds: Alabama-Michigan Odds

Alabama: +1.5 (-105)

Michigan: -1.5 (-115)

Over: 44.5 (-112)

Under: 44.5 (-108)

How to Watch Alabama vs. Michigan

Time: 5:00 PM ET/ 2:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread

Alabama ranked 26th in the nation in points per ger this year, while they were also 61st in yards per game. They were 59th in rushing yards per game while sitting 64th in passing per game. Jalen Milroe leads the offense for Alabama. He has completed 170 of 260 passes this year for 2,720 yards and 23 touchdowns. He had also protected the ball well, with just six intentions this year and ten turnover-worthy passes on the year.

The running game is led by Jase McClellan. He comes into the game with 801 yards this year and has scored six times. He has been solid after contact with 544 yards after contact. Still, he does not lead the team in otchdhwobs. That goes to Milroe, who has 693 yards on the ground this year and has scored 12 times. Sil\le, he has fumbled nine times. Joining McClellan in the backfield is Roydell Williams. He has 565 yards this year and five scores.

The receiving game is led by Jermaine Burton this year. he has 777 yards this season with eight touchdowns. He has also brought in 35 receptions this year. Leading the team in receptions this year is Isaiah Boyd, who has 45 of them. He comes in with 624 yards and four scores this year.

On defnese, Alabama was 5th in yards against per game, while sitting 17th in yards against per game. they were 32nd against the run while sitting 27th against the pass. Dallas Turner is the man to watch in this game. He comes in with ten sacks this year and another 52 quarterback pressures on the year. Further, he has two forced fumbles on the year in the running game.

Why Michigan Will Cover The Spread

Michigan is tenth in the nation in points scored this year, while they sit 65th in the nation in yards per game. They were 57th in the rush but sat 71st in the pass. It is JJ McCarthy who leads the way for Michigan. He had 2,630 yards on the year and 19 touchdowns. Further, he protected the ball well with just five interceptions and only ten turnover-worthy passes this year. Still, his passing has been wanted in the last four weeks and his health should be looked at in this one.

In the running game, Blake Corum leads the way. He has run for 1,028 yards on just 228 carries this year. The best thing about his game is scoring, Corum has scored 24 times on the ground this year. Further, Michigan has Donovan Edwards. He comes in with 382 yards this year and has scored three times.

In the receiving game, it is all about Roman Wilson. He has 662 yards on the year and has scored 11 times. Still, when Michigan needs short yards in the passing game they go to Colston Loveland. He has brought in 40 receptions this year or 572 yards and four scores.

Michigan was number one in the nation in points against per game, while being second in yards per gas, They were seventh in the nation against the run while sitting second in the nation against the pass. First-team all-Big Ten player Will Johnson will be the focus of this game. He has three interceptions this year with two pass breakups. Further, he has not allowed a touchdown this year.

Final Alabama-Michigan Prediction & Pick

Both teams come in at full strength. Still, the story of the game will be the Michigan defense. They are the best unit on the field and have been able to shut down good offensive units this year. Michigan will be able to control the game on defense while keeping control of the game on the ground with Blake Corum. It will be a close game, but Michigan comes out on top.

