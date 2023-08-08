An Alabama State football facility just received a huge upgrade in time for the season. The players' lounge in the Houston Markham Football Complex recently finished renovations due to funding efforts by the university's football alumni association, per a release shared by HBCU Gameday. The walls in the lounge feature new wraps produced and installed by Signs Now, located in Montgomery, Alabama. The lounge also features a gaming wall with flat-screen televisions and gaming chairs and a ping-pong table for student-athletes to enjoy in their downtime.

Opened in 2011, the two-story, 30,000 square feet Houston Markham Complex houses an academic study lab, 15 offices, a pair of team meeting rooms, a conference room, a players' lounge, a locker room with 116 lockers, a training room, a hospitality room, and a weight room. The complex was named after former Alabama State head football coach Houston Markham. Markham, who led the team from 1987 to 1997, is the most successful head coach in the history of the football program. One of the walls installed in the player's lounge is dedicated to Markham.

The Hornets held a 68-47-4 overall record in his tenure and four of his players were picked in the NFL draft, including current Hornets head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. The Hornets won the HBCU national champions in 1991, winning the SWAC championship with an 11-0-1 regular season record and winning 36-13 over the MEAC's North Carolina A&T Aggies in the Heritage Bowl. Markham passed away in 2019 at the age of 75.

Alabama State kicks off the season against Southern University in the Labor Day Classic on September 2nd at 6 PM EST. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+.