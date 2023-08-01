Alabama State University senior Cullen Davis recently landed a huge job with the Chicago Bulls. The communications major now serves as a Basketball Communications Coordinator for the Chicago Bulls, a job he started on June 5.

“My position with the Bulls is my dream-come-true job and is something that I have been working hard to obtain for quite a time now.” Cullen Davis said in a statement shared by the university. “I have a great passion for sports and also have a skill for writing. I have coupled these two talents together in working to prepare me to one day be considered as an employee with a first-rate team, and God blessed me beyond my expectations when I obtained a communications job with the Bulls.”

In the position, according to his supervisor Beth Esler, Davis curates news clips about the Bulls and sends them to the front office, handles pre and postgame statistics and notes, and transcribes interviews from the Bulls' general manager and executive vice president of basketball operations. He has specifically worked on projects related to offseason activities such as the 2023 NBA Draft and the 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League, as well as preparing for the 2023-2024 season.

Cullen Davis says fellow students who want to follow in his footsteps must take learning and networking seriously.

“If I were to advise students at ASU on how to obtain whatever employment they most dreamed to do, it would be to study hard in school and obtain mentors who believe in you and have the professional knowledge to give you great career advice.”

Davis is set to graduate from Alabama State in December.